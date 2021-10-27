Rising petrol price robs Kodagu women of freedom

Prajna GR By

MADIKERI: It is time to tighten the belt hard as unprecedented fuel rates have increased the prices of essential commodities and, more worryingly, jacked up the cost of commuting. The situation is no different for rural women in the hill district of Kodagu.

Nearly a decade ago, many rural women learnt to ride two-wheelers and achieved freedom to travel on their scooters to cities from interior villages. But with the soaring petrol price that touched Rs 112.30 per litre on Monday, women in the district said they feel crippled and helpless.

Kasthuri P, a resident of Jamburu village in Kodagu district, recently shifted to a house built under the rehabilitation programme after floods destroyed her house in 2018. While she earlier stayed close to Madikeri, her new home is over 21 km from the district headquarters. Kasthuri, who is a tailor and has rented a shop in Madikeri, said, “I learnt to ride a two-wheeler nearly eight years ago and having a scooter was the most economical investment.

To travel from Jamburu to Madikeri and back, I have to fill a minimum of two litres of petrol every day. Now, I have to spend over Rs 200 each day on my travel. As bus timings are not to my convenience, I was using my own transport. But I have to rethink my options now.”

Hema P works at a printing press in Madikeri and is a resident of Murnad town. A single mother, she learnt to ride over seven years ago. She recalls, “I remember filling the fuel tank of my scooter to the brim with just Rs 350. But I cannot travel on my scooter anymore as fuel has become unaffordable.”

She now adjusts her schedule with the public transport and spends Rs 60 daily on the commute. "I am told that the bus fares too will be hiked because of the increase in diesel prices," she added.

“LPG prices have crossed Rs 900 and vegetable prices are soaring. Along with this, fuel rates are going up every day. I have not received a salary hike because of the pandemic, and running the household has become difficult,” she said. Since schools have restarted, she also has to spend on bus fares of her two children now, she added.