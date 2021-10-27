RSS meet to discuss attacks on Hindus

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The All-India Executive Council of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will meet for three days from October 28 at the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Garag here.

The agenda includes deliberations on issues such as the recent attacks on Hindu temples and the religion at large, organising programmes for ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ being celebrated on the 75th Independence Day, the RSS’ centenary year celebrations and training volunteers and others in tackling the probable third wave of Covid-19.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said this will be the first meeting to be held in the open, following the second wave of Covid-19, with as many as 350 pramukhs in attendance. The Population Control Bill, price rise, and promotions for Make in India are a few other issues that are expected to be discussed at the meeting.