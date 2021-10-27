STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RSS meet to discuss attacks on Hindus

The All-India Executive Council of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will meet for three days from October 28 at the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Garag here. 

Published: 27th October 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The All-India Executive Council of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will meet for three days from October 28 at the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Garag here. 

The agenda includes deliberations on issues such as the recent attacks on Hindu temples and the religion at large, organising programmes for ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ being celebrated on the 75th Independence Day, the RSS’ centenary year celebrations and training volunteers and others in tackling the probable third wave of Covid-19.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said this will be the first meeting to be held in the open, following the second wave of Covid-19, with as many as 350 pramukhs in attendance.  The Population Control Bill, price rise, and promotions for Make in India are a few other issues that are expected to be discussed at the meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindus RSS
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp