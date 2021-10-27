Varavara Rao moves Karnataka HC against non-bailable warrant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activist and revolutionary poet Varavara Rao moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him by the trial court in Madhugiri of Tumakuru district.

However, on October 21, 2021, the trial court forfeited the bond of the surety by rejecting the application filed under Section 317 of CrPC and issued NBW returnable by October 28, 2021.

Rao, who is on bail in Bhima-Koregaon case, contended that the Mumbai High Court granted him bail with a condition that he should not leave the jurisdiction of the NIA court in Mumbai. Therefore, he could not appear before the trial court in Tumakuru district on October 8, 2021 and same was bonafide and unintentional, he pleaded.