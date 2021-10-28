STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP tests ILI,SARI cases in private clinics for COVID-19

With Covid-19 cases at a low in the capital, BBMP has instructed its staff to take up focused testing of patients suspected to have caught the virus, to keep a tab on any possible surge. 

Published: 28th October 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing, bengaluru

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 cases at a low in the capital, BBMP has instructed its staff to take up focused testing of patients suspected to have caught the virus, to keep a tab on any possible surge. “We have asked teams to visit private health clinics and conduct Covid-19 tests on patients suffering from symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Usually, these cases report to smaller clinics first and if we test them, we get to know of any Covid-19 prevalence,” said Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health) BBMP. 

Earlier, the corporation had announced testing of sewage samples using RT-PCR, to detect any increase in Covid-19 viral load, in a localised area. Until now, drainage collecting at certain points, originating from several wards, was being tested.

“Here the sewage is all mixed up so we have asked the staff to test drainage samples at the ward level, to get clarity on local viral load. This will help us intensify surveillance as even asymptomatic patients can shed the virus,” Thrilok added. 

As per BBMP War Room data, Doddanekundi, Bellandur, Begur, Hoodi, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Varthur, New Thippasandra, Horamavu, HSR Layout and Vasanthpura are reporting the highest number of positive cases in the past 10 days. There are 57 active containment zones and 1,224 others have been deactivated in all eight zones of the city. Till date, BBMP has conducted 2.12 crore (2,12,80,217) Covid-19 tests. Daily tests range between 36,000 and 52,000.

Nodal officers at public offices
Every public office has been ordered to designate a nodal officer to enforce and ensure compliance of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) of officials and staff during working hours. The order issued by the Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority, stated that any serious and repeated non-compliance even after adequate awareness, shall attract penalty under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. 
 

Comments

