Blanket stay on ban of games of skill will hit cases: Karnataka govt tells HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday submitted before the Karnataka High Court that a blanket interim stay order on ban of games of skill is not necessary, as it may hamper registration of cases relating to betting in cricket matches.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi made this submission when Justice Krishna S Dixit, hearing a batch of pleas questioning an amendment brought to the Karnataka Police Act to ban games of skill, including online games, indicated that he will hear the pleas in their entirety, and whether police are prepared to take any coercive action.

Justice Dixit adjourned the hearing to Thursday for consideration of prayer for interim relief. All India Gaming Federation moved the Karnataka HC, challenging the validity of the amendment brought by the state government to the Karnataka Police Act, to prohibit and criminalise playing of games of skill, including online games, by risking money or otherwise.

A senior advocate representing All India Gaming Federation of India argued that inclusion of skill within the ambit of gaming is beyond the legislative competence of the state, which has no legislative competence to regulate online gaming.

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council on September 21 and 23, respectively, prohibits and criminalises playing of games of skill, including online games.