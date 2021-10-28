STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dearness Allowances for Karnataka govt staff hiked by 3%

Ahead of the Deepavali festival, the State Government announced a hike in Dearness Allowances (DA) for its employees from the existing 21.5 per cent to 24.5 percent of basic pay. 

Published: 28th October 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Deepavali festival, the State Government announced a hike in Dearness Allowances (DA) for its employees from the existing 21.5 per cent to 24.5 percent of basic pay. This will be with effect from July 1, 2021 and will include employees, pensioners and family pensioners. As per the order, the increase in Dearness Allowances is payable in cash.

The order, issued by the Deputy Secretary, Finance Department (Services- 2) on Wednesday, says the hike will be applicable to all full-time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats, work-charged employees on regular-time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular-time scales of pay. A separate order will be issued in respect of employees of UGC/AICTE/ICAR. 

It will also apply to state government pensioners/family pensioners as well as pensioners/family pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension/family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the state, and retired employees of UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay. The order said the Dearness Allowances will be shown as a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay for any purpose. Recently, the Union Government had increased the DA payable to Central Government employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent with effect from July 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dearness Allowances Karnataka
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp