Dearness Allowances for Karnataka govt staff hiked by 3%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Deepavali festival, the State Government announced a hike in Dearness Allowances (DA) for its employees from the existing 21.5 per cent to 24.5 percent of basic pay. This will be with effect from July 1, 2021 and will include employees, pensioners and family pensioners. As per the order, the increase in Dearness Allowances is payable in cash.

The order, issued by the Deputy Secretary, Finance Department (Services- 2) on Wednesday, says the hike will be applicable to all full-time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats, work-charged employees on regular-time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular-time scales of pay. A separate order will be issued in respect of employees of UGC/AICTE/ICAR.

It will also apply to state government pensioners/family pensioners as well as pensioners/family pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension/family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the state, and retired employees of UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay. The order said the Dearness Allowances will be shown as a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay for any purpose. Recently, the Union Government had increased the DA payable to Central Government employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent with effect from July 1.