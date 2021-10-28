STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha Ravi case: Delhi Police rule out closure report in toolkit row

According to sources, police are “awaiting” response from Google, Zoom and global environment movement, Extinction Rebellion.

Published: 28th October 2021 05:48 AM

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Delhi Police may reportedly file a ‘C’ (undetected) report before court in the case against Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested on February 13 in connection with a toolkit on farmer protests in January. TNIE had broken the story of Disha Ravi’s arrest. 

According to sources, police are “awaiting” response from Google, Zoom and global environment movement, Extinction Rebellion. “There is no update in the case because police are awaiting some reports and response, which are critical for investigation and filing of the chargesheet.

However, it would be incorrect to assume that police is filing a ‘C’ report, and close the case as undetected,” informed sources told TNIE. They added that there is “no time limit to file a chargesheet in the case, as the alleged accused have been enlarged on bail”. 

In the absence of a reply from online search, social media and environment platforms, investigation into the case has hit a roadblock. Disha, a young student climate activist and one of the founders of ‘Fridays For Future’ (FFF) campaign from North Bengaluru was arrested from her house in Soladevanahalli in North Bengaluru in the ‘toolkit’ case related to the farmers’ protest in Delhi, including the January 26 tractor rally that had turned violent. She was enlarged on bail 10 days later. 

The cyber-crime cell of Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Section 124A, 120A and 153A of the IPC against the “creators”of a ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests, which was shared by global climate activist Greta Thunberg. 

She had deleted the original tweet but had subsequently tweeted another toolkit. Thunberg’s tweets in support of the farmers’ protests near Delhi had drawn global attention to the issue.

