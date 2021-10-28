STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hanagal, Sindagi bypolls: SEC steps up vigil in both segments

The State Election Commission has beefed up its vigil in Sindagi and Hanagal ahead of the October 30 bypolls to check for illegal acts, including movement of cash to woo the voters.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

“The respective District Election Officers will deploy more staff, including videographers, and increase the number of checkposts,” said Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena. He said that as on Wednesday, no incident of circulation of money was reported except for seizure of liquor worth Rs 4 lakh. Asked about former PM  

H D Deve Gowda expressing fear of huge inflow of cash to woo voters, Meena clarified that action will be taken if a written complaint is lodged with specific instances. 

