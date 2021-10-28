SC ruling on Pegasus our victory: Mallikarjun Kharge

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HANAGAL: The Supreme Court order in the Pegasus snooping case is a victory for the Congress and defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the light of the development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign immediately, Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded.

Addressing a rally on the last day of campaigning in Hanagal on Wednesday, Kharge said it is a known fact that the Modi Government illegally hacked cell phones of opposition leaders. “We demanded the government to initiate an investigation into the Pegasus case, but the PM did not listen to us. Now, the apex court has said just what the Congress had demanded,” he said.

“Modi keeps questioning what the Congress did in the last 70 years. We built the nation. But the BJP has been selling the nation’s assets such as rail, road, airports in the seven years of administration. Modi is doing ‘Sab Ka Sarvanash’,” he alleged. Calling upon voters to support Congress candidate Srinivas Mane, who, he said, has been with the people during testing times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Kharge said, “Let other parties distribute money, take it from them and vote for the Congress candidate.” Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, said Mane would have won the 2018 polls if the ticket was announced a little earlier. “He lost by a small margin due to a delay in announcing his name,” he said.