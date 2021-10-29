Cinema Regulation Act to be in tune with the times

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is planning to introduce amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act in the next legislature session to bring it up to pace with changing technologies and to fight piracy, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Thursday.

The Home Department had recently held a review meeting with various other departments including Revenue, Finance, Power and Fire Services to frame rules. Prior to that, a meeting was held with film makers and their suggestions were taken.

According to the Home Minister, the Act came into force in 1964 and a new set of rules were framed in 2014. “We are amending it again. Earlier, they would need large spaces and big crews for cinematography. But now, with technology, lesser space and people are needed. Currently, licence fee is renewed annually, but there are suggestions to make it once every five years. We are considering all these aspects,’’ he said.

On piracy, the minister said film makers spend crores and lots of time to make one movie. But people involved in piracy are misusing and pushing movie makers into losses. “A special joint team of the Cyber Cell and the Central Crime Branch police has been formed to tackle this. Cinema is a big industry and we will protect film makers,’’ he said.