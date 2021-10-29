STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cinema Regulation Act to be in tune with the times

The Home Department had recently held a review meeting with various other departments including Revenue, Finance, Power and Fire Services to frame rules.

Published: 29th October 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cinema Halls

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is planning to introduce amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act in the next legislature session to bring it up to pace with changing technologies and to fight piracy, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Thursday.

The Home Department had recently held a review meeting with various other departments including Revenue, Finance, Power and Fire Services to frame rules. Prior to that, a meeting was held with film makers and their suggestions were taken. 

According to the Home Minister, the Act came into force in 1964 and a new set of rules were framed in 2014. “We are amending it again. Earlier, they would need large spaces and big crews for cinematography. But now, with technology, lesser space and people are needed. Currently, licence fee is renewed annually, but there are suggestions to make it once every five years. We are considering all these aspects,’’ he said.

On piracy, the minister said film makers spend crores and lots of time to make one movie. But people involved in piracy are misusing and pushing movie makers into losses. “A special joint team of the Cyber Cell and the Central Crime Branch police has been formed to tackle this. Cinema is a big industry and we will protect film makers,’’ he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinema Regulation Act
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp