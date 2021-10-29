STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid victims’ kin in Karnataka seek aid similar to UP

The next of kin of Covid victims have submitted a memorandum to the government demanding ex-gratia.

Published: 29th October 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The family members of several government employees, who died of Covid-19 while on election duty during the byelection to Belagavi Parliamentary seat in April, have demanded compensation akin to the relief provided by the Uttar Pradesh government. The next of kin of Covid victims have submitted a memorandum to the government demanding ex-gratia.

“Despite surge in Covid-19 cases in April and May, thousands of government employees in Karnataka, including employees of unaided and aided schools and colleges, were put on election duty as per the government order regardless of the danger posed to their lives,’’ read the memorandum. Referring to a letter by Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi to Election Commission, the memorandum said, “Of the 39 proposals received, only eight were recommended for compensation from Belagavi.”

A large number of employees contracted the virus while discharging election duty and many of them died, said Balachandra Jabshetti, who lost his wife, who was a teacher, to election duty. Jabshetti said, “It is surprising that, one one hand the DC claims lack of guidelines for awarding compensation and on the other, he recommends eight proposals for compensation. Will it not amount to discrimination?” he questioned. The UP government extended ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of government employees who succumbed to Covid on duty during the panchayat elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims Karnataka UP covid deaths COVID 19
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp