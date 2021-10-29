Engineering student raped in Udupi district

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi Police have arrested a former engineering student of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) on the charges of raping an engineering student.

The arrested accused, identified as Aryan Chandavani (24), who hails from New Delhi, was friendly with the survivor, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The duo had reportedly partied on October 16, and the accused allegedly raped her at a flat in Indrali that night. The survivor reported the matter at the women’s police station in Udupi and also lodged a complaint.

The police launched an investigation, and also arrested the accused. It is learnt that the survivor also faced trauma and suffered severe bleeding, for which she is currently under treatment at a hospital in Manipal. Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana confirmed to The New Indian Express that the accused was arrested a day after the incident. “He has been remanded to judicial custody by the court,’’ he said.