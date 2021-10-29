Kannadakkagi Naavu: Around 20 lakh people tune in to beat of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three popular songs rang out across Karnataka and beyond on Thursday — Kuvempu’s ‘Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava’, Nisar Ahmed’s ‘Jogada Siri’ and Hamsalekha’s ‘Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku’ — sung by close to 20 lakh people. It was a record of sorts, with the music uniting Kannadigas in this precursor event to the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations starting November 1.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’, and estimated that around five lakh people would participate. But the idea evoked an overwhelming response -- from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to students, from Vidhana Soudha to traffic junctions, mountains to beaches, monuments to mutts, it was a common beat.

Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar -- who stopped his car to sing with traffic cops near the High Court -- told TNIE that people had responded spontaneously. “Our purpose is to get Kannada to reach the common people. The government alone cannot popularise it, we need people’s support,” he said.

The show of the day was on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, where thousands of people gathered, including Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, IAS and IPS officers, employees and even pro-Kannada organisations. There were similar concerts at Metro stations, BBMP head office and Ravindra Kalakshetra.

This found an echo across the state, from Gol Gumbaz to Suvarna Soudha to Udupi Krishna Mandira. There were 125 gatherings in Bengaluru region, Mysuru region ( 96), Belagavi region (106) and Kalaburagi with 60 gatherings.