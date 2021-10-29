Karnataka failed to give details of tourist sites, says official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre on Thursday squarely blamed the state for the non-inclusion of any of the pilgrim destinations or tourism circuits under the Prasad and Swades Darshan schemes initiated by the Centre in 2014.

Karnataka has been unable to furnish proper details, claimed Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Union Ministry of Tourism. She said the proposal to include Chamundi Hills in Mysuru is pending with the Centre for the last three years despite communication.

Govt looking into extension of visa-on-arrival to 169 countries

Though the State Government has done a lot of work, certain components of the schemes are yet to be identified. “We are also waiting for what needs to be done. The work done by the government should be useful for the common people. The state government is not yet able to show that. They will make a presentation again and then clearance will be given,” she said.

On the Swades Darshan scheme too, Rupinder said problems have been found and the proposals have been sent back to the state for review. Though he initially said the niggles will be sorted out, a visibly agitated Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh said, “They should not have said that Karnataka failed. Instead, they should have said there are some technical glitches which need to be addressed,” he insisted.

“Four days ago, we held a meeting to discuss the Prasad scheme and the issue of duplication referred to by the Centre. We are also working on including the state’s coastline under the Swades scheme.” Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy said, “To revive tourism in India, we will give five lakh free visas for tourists on a firstcome basis.

Extension of visaon- arrival to 169 countries is also being looked into.” He added that 20 mission officers are being appointed in different countries from where the maximum tourists come to India. The decision was taken after holding talks with tourism, foreign ministry, external affairs, cultural, home and defence ministry officials. “In the first phase, 20 countries have been listed. Senior officials are being appointed in embassies who will work on promoting tourist destinations and help in drawing bulk travellers,” he said.

Reddy said the tourism policy is also being finalised and feedback from all states is being sought. Under this, financial assistance will also be given to states and tourist guides. He also stressed on the need for vaccination and said, “Without vaccination, tourism will not survive. Once Covid-19 comes down, air connectivity will also improve.”