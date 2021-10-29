STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No faith in state, Central agencies: Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy

“ It was only after the PMO sought the report that the CCB had arrested Srikrishna alias Shreeki in the past and now some more heads may roll.

Rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Ramalinga Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader and former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday expressed skepticism over the future of the Bommai government in the state as the PMO has sought a report on two influential leaders of the ruling party being allegedly involved in the multi-crore Bitcoin scam. “ It was only after the PMO sought the report that the CCB had arrested Srikrishna alias Shreeki in the past and now some more heads may roll.

But as the Opposition, we demand a judicial probe into the Rs10,000-crore scam as we have no faith in any of the state and central agencies,” he said, adding that if the court instructs a probe by a retired judge the truth will come out, he said. “I too as a former home minister have information about the scam and if the truth comes out, if not the Bommai government, some heads within the ruling BJP may roll,” he said. Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “It is suspected that names of several influential people, including politicians, industrialists and senior police officers have surfaced in the scam. I am shocked,” he said.

