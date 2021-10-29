No one will be spared in Bitcoin scam, says Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that there was no question of protecting anyone involved in the Bitcoin scam. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Jnanendra said that the State Government has taken serious note of the offence and police investigations are underway. “We will go to the root of it. The CID is probing it,” he added.

Jnanendra said that he cannot reveal anything more as the probe was underway. “I have certain information. But I cannot say anything more at this juncture as it may come in the way of the investigation. Whoever is involved in it... Be t politicians from any party... or of non-political background. No one will be spared. They will be brought to book. Investigation is going in the right direction. Our police has taken the issue seriously,” he added.

On Wednesday, former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had suspected the involvement of a few politicians in the scam. “There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in drugs and Bitcoin scam. It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Reacting to this, Jnanendra said that as a former CM, Siddaramaiah should share any information he has concerning the scam with the police. “He should act in a responsible manner and not just merely tweet. This issue is beyond politics as it is related to the country’s economy,” Jnanendra added. He also urged the media and others to share any information they have about the scam to the police. “Even if police are involved, they will be punished. It is a serious offence,” he added. The CCB sleuths in January this year had seized Rs 9-crore worth Bitcoins from a Bengaluru-based hacker.