RSS meeting to condemn attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The three-day All-India Executive Committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Dharwad on Thursday. More than 350 people from across the country, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, volunteers, office-bearers, and heads of other organisations affiliated to the RSS, are taking part in the event.

According to RSS Sah Prachar Pramukh, Narendra Thakur, various issues, including the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, will be discussed at the meet. A resolution will also be passed on the recent violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. Also, future expansion plans of the RSS and other issues impacting the public will also be discussed.

“Personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) are also being involved as VIPs with Z plus security are attending the meeting. The security personnel will be working on shift basis,” the police officer added. Last year, the meet was held virtually owing to the Covid-19, making the Dharwad meeting the first one to be held offline since the outbreak of the pandemic.

VHP objects to fireworks with images of Gods

Mysuru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday urged the public not to burst crackers which have images of Gods and Goddesses. District VHP president BS Prashanth said that if people stop buying such crackers, it would send a strong message and put an end to manufacturing such fireworks. “It is ironic that we offer puja to Goddess Lakshmi inside our houses and later burst firecrackers with her image on it,” he said. The members urged people not to purchase firecrackers made in China.