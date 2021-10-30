Four die as truck rolls down gorge in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Four persons died on the spot and five others were injured, when a truck they were travelling in, rolled down a gorge in the fifth cross of Agumbe Ghat of Udupi district on Friday, at 1 pm. The deceased have been identified as Yajnesh (24) who was driving the truck.

Other deceased are Manjunath (21), Mani (21), Srijith (21) all hailed from Karkala. The lorry was returning empty from Shivamogga. The mortal remains of the four deceased were kept at government hospital in Hebri and the injured were shifted to Karkala government hospital. The condition of the injured people is said to be out of danger. The cause of the accident is still unknown.