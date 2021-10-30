Karnataka: Hanagal, Sindagi bypolls on October 30

By Express News Service

HAVERI/VIJAYAPURA: The bypoll to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies necessitated following the demise of CM Udasi and MC Managuli, respectively, will be held on Saturday. The polling will be held between 7 am and 7 pm.

In Hanagal, a battle closely watched as it is in Haveri— the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai— 263 polling stations have been set up. A total of 2,04,481 voters, including 98,853 women, will exercise their franchise. The district administration has deployed 610 police personnel, including four Deputy SPs, 29 PSIs and 85 ASIs. Also, CISF and KSRP personnel will be deployed.

On Friday, Haveri Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar inspected the mustering centre and other preparations. In Sindagi, a total of 2.34 lakh voters will vote on Saturday. “As many as 271 polling stations have been set up of which 37 have been identified as sensitive polling stations,” an election official said, adding that 1,294 people of the 7,039 eligible voters, including people aged above 80, have already exercised their franchise through postal ballot facility.

Over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed While the BJP has fielded Ramesh Bhusanur in Sindagi, the Congress has fielded Ashok Managuli and Nazia Angadi will fight from the JDS. In Hanagal, the BJP has fielded Shivaraj Sajjanar, Congress has fielded Srinivas V Mane and JDS has fielded Niyaz Sheikh.