Karnataka slips to seventh rank in governance

Bengaluru-based Public Affairs Centre launched the 6th edition of the index virtually. In the smaller states category, Sikkim emerged first, followed by Goa and Mizoram.

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kerala emerged on top, retaining its 2020 ranking, in the 6th edition of the Public Affairs Index 2021, followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana in the large states category. Karnataka, which ranked fourth in 2020, slipped three ranks to 7, as it performed moderately during the pandemic. This was one of the parameters of the analysis, among other centrally-sponsored welfare schemes. 

Bengaluru-based Public Affairs Centre (PAC) on Friday launched the 6th edition of the index virtually.
In the smaller states category, Sikkim emerged first, followed by Goa and Mizoram. Puducherry achieved top rank among Union Territories, followed by Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. Uttar Pradesh ranked first from the bottom as the worst performing large state, Manipur among small states and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in UTs.

PAC Director G Gurucharan emphasised, “PAI 2021 provides state-specific rationale for strategic interventions in investing in sectors and spaces that are most in need of help. Using data analytics, it argues that the most sensible investment thesis for each state is one that centres on development deficits...”
The report featured a separate analysis on five centrally-sponsored schemes, including National Health Mission, Integrated Child Development Services, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

