Karnataka tourism dept gets in-principle approval for Prashad scheme 

BENGALURU: A day after pointing lapses to the Karnataka state tourism department in providing the required details for getting Chamundi hills in Mysuru included under Prashad (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, the tourism ministry gave in-principal clearance to the proposal.

Officials from the state tourism department made a detailed presentation to the ministry at the tourism and culture ministers conference of southern regions conference on Friday (the concluding day, of the two-day long conference) and got a nod from the central government.

A team of delegates from the ministry has also agreed to visit the site before giving the final green signal.

Karnataka Tourism Department, Director, Sundhu P Rupesh told The New Indian Express that a presentation was made to them based on the changes they had sought for. The ministry had wanted some changes in the concept including what is different in this religious destination, what is the value addition and what is that the central tourism department will get from this. Based on their suggestions, it has been proposed to add a 'prakara' (an enclosure around the temple). This is because at present when people go to the place, they directly enter the temple. So the prakara will help people sit around and relax. It is similar to what was there during olden days where pilgrims used to stay, she said.

The department officials pointed to the ministry that though all religious places are the same and there is not much difference, each site should be looked and dealt with independently. They also suggested beautifying the Nandi statue surroundings on the foothills of Chamundi hills.

A narratorium has also been suggested to be set up, similar to what is in Athens and Egypt, where the history and culture of Mysuru and the site will be narrated. All the construction will be done similar to the temple's architecture. The department has also proposed to the ministry to approve the creation of the long-pending Jain circuit. It has also suggested improvement of Sikh sites in Bidar.