South Western Railway urges public to report miscreant activity on railway tracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The menace of stone-pelting by miscreants has increased in the Bengaluru Railway Division with trains running between Hebbal – Banaswadi as well as Lottegollahalli – Hebbal and tracks near the Channasandra and Tumakuru stations facing the brunt. The loco of the Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Special was damaged on October 21 near the Oddarahalli station, delaying the train by 92 minutes.

The issue was discussed during the weekly safety review meeting held by the General Manager, South Western Railway, Sanjeev Kishore with the three divisions (Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi) and the constructions organisation via video conferencing, an official release said.

Kishore has appealed to the public to proactively report incidents of deliberate mischief. “Railway property is public property and damage to it is a national loss. The public may report on all kinds of miscreant activity/concerns pertaining to safety on helpline number 139,” he said.

The GM added that acts of mischief on railway tracks may not only cause safety violations for train operations but also prove fatal to trespassers.

The release said that in the case of the Bhubaneshwar train, the Railway Protection Force has registered an FIR under sections 147 & 154 of the Railway Act and one person has been detained. Cases have been registered by the RPF in connection with other incidents too.