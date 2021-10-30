'Work, not awards matter for judges': Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Orally observing that judges are only interested in work and not awards, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed of a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Union and State governments to include judges of the high court and Supreme Court in the eligibility list for Padma or state awards.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum made this observation while dismissing the petition filed by Hubballi-based psychiatrist Dr Vinod G Kulkarni. The petitioner argued that judges are honoured with various titles in European countries.

The court noted in the order that the petitioner, has not been able to satisfy the court as to why judges will have to be awarded with Padma or state awards. “No person has any right to claim that he shall be given such awards,” the court said.