Cap of 500 people for Rajyotsava celebrations in Karnataka

Published: 31st October 2021 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students performing a cultural dance on the occasion of Kannda Rajostava at Kanteerava stadioum. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Chief Secretary P Ravikumar released detailed guidelines for Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, which will be observed across the state on November 1. Due to Covid restrictions, only 500 people can assemble at one place.

According to the guidelines, this year’s Rajyotsava has to be a simple affair. Citizens are expected to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing a mask, washing or sanitising hands and maintaining social distance. It also said that organisers have to get permission from local police, local civic body, Escoms, health department, fire department, pollution control board and other stakeholders for cultural programmes. 

The guidelines have also asked senior citizens, children and people with co-morbidities to refrain from attending such events. Action will be taken under IPC Section 188 and Disaster Management Act, 2005 against people who fail to adhere to the norms.

