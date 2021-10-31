STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Now, report miscreants throwing stones at trains

The Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Special was damaged on October 21 and was delayed by 92 minutes.

The Railways has appealed to people to report incidents of stone-pelting.

The Railways has appealed to people to report incidents of stone-pelting. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Instances of miscreants pelting stones at trains have increased in the Bengaluru Railway Division, with trains running between Hebbal–Banaswadi as well as Lottegollahalli–Hebbal and tracks near Channasandra and Tumakuru stations being targetted. 

The Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Special was damaged on October 21 and was delayed by 92 minutes. The issue has been discussed during the weekly safety review meeting held by the General Manager, South Western Railway, Sanjeev Kishore with the three divisions (Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi) and the constructions organisation.

Kishore has appealed to the public to pro-actively report the incidents of deliberate mischief. “Railway property is public property and damage to such property is a national loss. Public may report on all kinds of miscreant activity/concerns pertaining to safety on helpline number 139,” he said.

The GM added that acts of mischief on railway tracks may not only cause safety issues, but may also turn fatal. The release said that in the case of the Bhubaneswar train, the Railway Protection Force has registered an FIR under Sections 147 & 154 of the Railway Act and one person has been detained. Cases have been registered by the RPF in connection with other incidents too.

