RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Fans mourn loss of family member

Bosky Khanna and Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “When there is a death in the family, we do not cook food at home,” said Lakshmamma, a fan of popular actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on Friday. Stoves did not burn at many homes in Bengaluru for the second day in a row following Puneeth’s death, whom the fans considered their own family.

At many localities across the city, community food was being cooked and served to those mourning the actor’s death. Though it was the weekend, traffic was thin in parts of Bengaluru on Saturday as all roads from across Karnataka led to Kanteerava Stadium, where the mortal remains of the actor were kept for public viewing.

“We have not cooked to show our love for him. It feels like I have lost my brother,” said Lakshmamma.

Shocked by the actor’s death, four fans across the state died since Friday. The actor’s family announced that the last rites of Puneeth will be held with state honours on Sunday at Kanteerava Studios. He will be laid to rest next to his parents around 10.30 am. Fans will be allowed to pay their last respects at Kanteerava Stadium till 6 am.

At the stadium on Saturday, thousands of people, chanting, cheering and crying, gathered to say final goodbye to Puneeth. With all gates but one closed, Vittal Mallya Road was jam-packed with his followers trying to get in.

4 die after news of Puneeth’s death

Actor Shivarajkumar consoles Dhriti,

Puneeth Rajkumar’s daughter, at

Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

(Photo | Ashishkrishna HP)

“I’m crazy about him. I’ve been following his career since his childhood and I love all of his songs. I love his dancing. Every time I got the opportunity, I would perform to his songs,” said Sanjana Raju. Actors and friends from all over the country made their way through the crowds, with dozens of fans surrounding their car to get a selfie.

Puneeth’s family had gathered with Shivarajkumar bidding a tearful goodbye to his brother. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM Basavaraj Bommai and actors like Balakrishna, Junior NTR, Arjun Sarja and Daggubati Venkatesh, among many others, also paid tribute to the actor. “I was sad after hearing the news of his passing. My brother was so upset when he heard the news, he cried.

We are in mourning and paying respects to him,” said Manvarshi Navalgund, a director. He added that the actor had inspired him to become a director. Outside the stadium, thousands of people from all ages came together not only to mourn but also celebrate the actor’s life.

Several in the crowd including Shivanna, the late actor’s brother, burst into tears when Puneeth’s elder daughter Dhrithi, came crying to the stadium. Four people across the state died after hearing the news of sudden demise of Puneeth. A fan, Muniyappa (30), had a cardiac arrest in Maruru village of Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district.

His family said that Muniyappa watched all Puneeth’s moview, first day first show. He heard the news as he was returning from his farm and collapsed on the spot. Gnyanamurthi Nimgapur (40) too died after a heart attack at Chikkabaganal village in Koppal on Saturday.

A grocery store owner, he was depressed when he heard the news on Friday. He was admitted to hospital, where he suffered a heart attack. In Belagavi , two fans died . Parashuram, a resident of Shindolli, was inconsolable after the actor’s death. He suffered a massive heart attack late on Friday night. Rahul Gadiwaddar (22) from Athani had arranged prayers in memory of Puneeth in front of his house. After the prayers, he hanged himself to death.