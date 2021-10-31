STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stuck in traffic, Puneeth Rajkumar's gunman requested cops to make way

I ran ahead and requested the traffic policemen to clear the vehicles immediately as Puneeth was being shifted to Vikram Hospital.

Published: 31st October 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel deployed outside Kanteerava Studios where the final rites of Puneeth Rajkumar will be held

Police personnel deployed outside Kanteerava Studios where the final rites of Puneeth Rajkumar will be held. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yet to come to terms with his favourite person’s passing away, Chalapathi, the gunman of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, said, “The car that was carrying Puneeth was stuck in a traffic jam at Vasanthnagar.  I ran ahead and requested the traffic policemen to clear the vehicles immediately as Puneeth was being shifted to Vikram Hospital. The policemen did that, but we could not save the Power Star.” Chalapathi said the popular actor was humble to his fans. “He always requested us not to push away and injure the fans, who would have thronged his house or events. He was a lovely person.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp