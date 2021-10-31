Stuck in traffic, Puneeth Rajkumar's gunman requested cops to make way

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yet to come to terms with his favourite person’s passing away, Chalapathi, the gunman of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, said, “The car that was carrying Puneeth was stuck in a traffic jam at Vasanthnagar. I ran ahead and requested the traffic policemen to clear the vehicles immediately as Puneeth was being shifted to Vikram Hospital. The policemen did that, but we could not save the Power Star.” Chalapathi said the popular actor was humble to his fans. “He always requested us not to push away and injure the fans, who would have thronged his house or events. He was a lovely person.”