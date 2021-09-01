Asaduddin Owaisi, 300 booked for violation of Covid norms in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Police have booked a case against Hyderabad MP and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi and his 300 followers, for violating Covid-19 norms during a campaign for Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) elections. AIMIM is contesting BCC elections to be held on September 3, on the party symbol for the first time.

Owaisi came to Belagavi on Monday to campaign in favour of his party candidates. He participated in a campaign rally held at Darbar Galli. Thousands of people had gathered to see Owaisi at the rally and Covid norms went for a toss as people gathered without wearing masks and no social distancing was maintained.

The election officer lodged a complaint against Owaisi at the Market police station for violating the government guidelines for Covid. A case was registered against 300 people, including Owaisi and other leaders.