STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Freak road accident on Audi snuffs out lives of seven youths

Karuna Sagar (25), the only son of Hosur DMK MLA Prakash Y, had come to Bengaluru on his Audi Q3 with the Karnataka registration number and picked up his friends.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

The remains of the SUV that was involved in the crash, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of seven friends, including the son of a Tamil Nadu MLA, who were out on a jolly ride, were killed after their speeding SUV crashed into a building at Koramangala in Bengaluru early on Tuesday morning.

Karuna Sagar (25), the only son of Hosur DMK MLA Prakash Y, had come to Bengaluru on his Audi Q3 with the Karnataka registration number and picked up his friends. They had cooked up stories to convince their parents and had gone out. 

The high-speed crash occurred around 1.45 am on 80 ft Road near Mangala Convention Hall at Koramangala. Bindu, (28), Ishitha Biswas, (21), Dr Dhanusha M, (29), Akshay Goyal, (25), Utsav (25) and Rohith (23) were the others killed in the horrific accident. The police said they have reasons to believe that it was a case of driving under the influence of alcohol, but are waiting for medical reports.

“The CCTV footage seems to suggest that it was a case of drunk driving as the driver was not under control,” a senior police officer said. The hair samples too have been sent for tests as the police suspect that the deceased could have consumed drugs, sources in the police department said.  

Curiously, the airbags in the high-end SUV did not deploy, which the police and RTO experts attributed to none of the deceased wearing seat belts and the vehicle being overcrowded. 

‘Clear case of negligent driving’

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), told The New Indian Express, “It is a clear case of reckless and negligent driving. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sagar was driving the car. An autorickshaw driver, who was near the spot at the time of accident, alerted the police. Based on his statement, a case has been registered at the Adugodi traffic police station”.

Sagar, who lived at Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu, had told his father that he was going to Bengaluru to buy some diet medicines. His mother Shivamma died just four months ago due to post-Covid complications.

The SUV was heading from NGV Junction towards Forum Mall when the accident occurred, the police said. The vehicle ran over the footpath and crashed into the bollards before ramming into Punjab National Bank building. “The impact was so high that pieces of debris and parts of the car flew high in the air. The police had to use a crane to extricate the vehicle and pull out the bodies, which were taken to St John’s Hospital,” a police officer said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered. The case is being investigated by an officer of the rank of an assistant commissioner of police. Assessing the CCTV footage, another police officer said that the SUV could be moving at speeds of around 180 kmph when it crashed.

Imran, an eyewitness, said, “Three men were sitting in the front, while four were in the backseat. I rushed to help and found that one was still breathing. We tried to move him to a hospital. But he died on the way.”

How The Horror Unfolded

Around 10 pm, Monday: Karuna Sagar picks up friends from PGs in Koramangala, two female friends join in

Till 1.30 am: Group drives around the city

Around 1.30 am, Tuesday: Stopped by Adugodi police at a check point and warned as two women were cheering through sunroof

Around 1.50 am: Car moves towards Forum Mall from NGV junction, overspeeding vehicle knocks down bollards on footpath, crashes into bank building.

Loud bang is heard: Panicked residents rush out assuming it to be a transformer blast

Passersby help police extricate bodies stuck in the car, shift them to St John’s hospital for autopsy

Police officials conduct mahazar, car lifted using using a crane

Samples sent to forensic lab to check for traces of alcohol, drugs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident bengaluru Deaths road safety
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp