HD Kumaraswamy should learn how to talk from his father Devegowda: Arun Singh

By Express News Service

HASSAN: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka incharge Arun Singh on Wednesday said that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy should stop airing the hasty statements against senior leaders of political parties.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the office bearers and workers of Hassan and Mandya, Singh said that HD Kumaraswamy should learn how to respect the political leaders from his father and JDS supremo HD Devegowda. The former Prime Minister never talks silly and HDK also should think twice before taking on others, Singh said.

It may be recalled that HDK once said that Arun Singh often visits Karnataka to collect cash from the leaders. Arun Singh also said that the Indian National Congress party lack leadership and would lose its image with the statements of Rahul Gandi.

The congress leaders criticized the BJP though the own party leaders in Punjab, Rajastan and Chattisghar quarreling for power every day, he said. The BJP leaders are making strategies to further strengthen the BJP in Karnataka on the lines of Gujarat. Expressing confidence of retaining power in 2023 assembly elections Singh said that the state government has taken up record development works in the state and the workers should highlight the same during the campaigns.