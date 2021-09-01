STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hold caste census every 10 years: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to media persons, the Congress leader noted that since all castes and sections of society are not getting equal opportunities, the Congress government had conducted the caste census. 

Published: 01st September 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar attend a party programme in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the caste census should be conducted once in 10 years as it helps to scientifically formulate social and economic programmes and to provide reservation benefits to those eligible.

Speaking to media persons, the Congress leader noted that since all castes and sections of society are not getting equal opportunities, the Congress government had conducted the caste census.  “Now, even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is demanding a caste census. It will be good if it is done once every 10 years on the lines of the general census,” he said, adding that his party will take up the matter during the legislature session. The 10-day legislature session will start on September 13.

Responding to a question on JDS MLA G T Deve Gowda joining the Congress, Siddaramaiah said they had discussed the issue between themselves as well as with party state president D K Shivakumar. They will now take up the matter with the high command, he added. 

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Deve Gowda had defeated Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru.  Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah batted for reopening of schools after taking all precautions and putting in place safety measures.  “The government should also take measures to avoid large gatherings of people during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities,” the former chief minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
caste census Siddaramaiah
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp