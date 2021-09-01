Hold caste census every 10 years: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the caste census should be conducted once in 10 years as it helps to scientifically formulate social and economic programmes and to provide reservation benefits to those eligible.

Speaking to media persons, the Congress leader noted that since all castes and sections of society are not getting equal opportunities, the Congress government had conducted the caste census. “Now, even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is demanding a caste census. It will be good if it is done once every 10 years on the lines of the general census,” he said, adding that his party will take up the matter during the legislature session. The 10-day legislature session will start on September 13.

Responding to a question on JDS MLA G T Deve Gowda joining the Congress, Siddaramaiah said they had discussed the issue between themselves as well as with party state president D K Shivakumar. They will now take up the matter with the high command, he added.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Deve Gowda had defeated Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah batted for reopening of schools after taking all precautions and putting in place safety measures. “The government should also take measures to avoid large gatherings of people during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities,” the former chief minister said.