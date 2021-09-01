STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to bring reforms in administration from Nov 1

Over 800 services will be available online if recommendations implemented
 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs a review meeting of different departments in Bengaluru on Tuesday | express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government plans to start work on implementing the recommendations of the Administrative Reforms Committee from November 1 and an advisory committee will be constituted for this purpose, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. If the recommendations are implemented, a host of citizen-centric services will be streamlined using technology and will save people the hassle of running from pillar to post.

Currently, services mostly related to the Revenue Department are available at the Atalji Jana Snehi Kendras at the hobli level while certain other services are available at the Bapuji Kendras at the panchayat level. For some services, however, one has to go to the district headquarters. “Whatever measures can be implemented at the earliest, we will take it up to improve administration,” Bommai said at a review meeting of various departments on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by former Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, has recommended a single-window agency for nearly 800 online services of all departments. It has also said that all these services should be made available at BangaloreOne and KarnatakaOne centres, Bapuji Seva Kendras and Common Service Centres as well as on the Seva Sindhu portal. This can be implemented by adopting better technologies, the committee noted.

This apart, the committee has recommended e-offices where physical movement of files or paper communication can be reduced. For example, a paper communication from a tahsildhar’s office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office takes about 15 days as it has to go through several officials. By introducing e-office, communication or letters can be sent through mails using digital signature. This will not just save time, but also the burden on officials, the commission felt. It has also recommended abolishing a few posts, including Regional Commissioners. Most of these reforms can be undertaken without  much expenditure, it noted.

The government appointed Vijaya Bhaskar as chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission in January. Sources said that of the 856 recommendations, more than 80 per cent can be implemented within a few months. While some reforms can be implemented by issuing a government order, some need cabinet approval. Only about 15-20 per cent of the recommendations need to be placed before the House and undertaken by passage of Bills, the sources said. 

What can be expected

  • More than 800 citizen-centric services at panchayat/hobli levels
  • Reduction in processing time as use e-offices is recommended
  • Cutting down unnecessary posts that are a financial burden on the government.

Clear pending files in 2 months, officials told

During a review meeting with various department officials on Tuesday, the CM pointed out that many files are pending in some departments like  Revenue, Urban Development and Education. He directed the officials to clear all of them within two months. Regarding pending court cases, the CM said that an Under-Secretary or Deputy Secretary in each department will be named to coordinate with the Law Department and work towards disposing of court cases at the earliest. He also urged department secretaries to visit villages and solve local problems. Many unnecessary expenses can be cut down if officials look into it, he said. The CM also said the financial condition of the government is better now, compared to 
last year, with good GST collections and economic activities picking up.

