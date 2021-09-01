Looking at 120+ seats in 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP's Arun Singh

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With less than two years’ time before the Assembly elections are held, the BJP seems confident of forming the next government on its own strength. Party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, told TNIE they are confident of winning a majority with comfortable numbers. Asked what the party will be targeting, he exuded confidence saying, “We will get more than 120 seats”.

With Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa no longer Chief Minister, there is a big question mark on whom the party will project as its leader. On his part, Yediyurappa has said he will work to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Political analyst B S Murthy said, “The BJP continues to be in a dilemma about the exact role B S Yediyurappa will play for the next 18-months. Add to this, more than 40 per cent of BJP legislators have won more than three terms and could face anti-incumbency.”

However, Arun Singh said Yediyurappa is an experienced leader who has gone to each and every corner of the state, and his state-wide tour will benefit the party. “We will definitely use his experience in Karnataka, he is the tallest leader in the state,” he said.

On the upcoming bypolls to Hanagal (Haveri) and Sindagi (Vijayapura) Assembly seats, Singh said, “The party karyakarthas have already started ground work and are confident of a comfortable win.’’ Asked about the massive loss in Maski, where the party lost by about 30,000 votes, he said, “That was because of anti-incumbency, and also because the candidate who was in the BJP had switched over and lost narrowly in the previous election.’’ He countered it by saying, “In contrast we won by a huge margin in Basavakalyan.’’

On the preparation for the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls, he said, “We are concentrating on the party structure and are strengthening the mandal committees and morchas.’’