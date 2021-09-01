STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Looking at 120+ seats in 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP's Arun Singh

With less than two years’ time before the Assembly elections are held, the BJP seems confident of forming the next government on its own strength.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With less than two years’ time before the Assembly elections are held, the BJP seems confident of forming the next government on its own strength. Party general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, told TNIE they are confident of winning a majority with comfortable numbers. Asked what the party will be targeting, he exuded confidence saying, “We will get more than 120 seats”.

With Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa no longer Chief Minister, there is a big question mark on whom the party will project as its leader. On his part, Yediyurappa has said he will work to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Political analyst B S Murthy said, “The BJP continues to be in a dilemma about the exact role B S Yediyurappa will play for the next 18-months. Add to this, more than 40 per cent of BJP legislators have won more than three terms and could face anti-incumbency.”

However, Arun Singh said Yediyurappa is an experienced leader who has gone to each and every corner of the state, and his state-wide tour will benefit the party. “We will definitely use his experience in Karnataka, he is the tallest leader in the state,” he said.

On the upcoming bypolls to Hanagal (Haveri) and Sindagi (Vijayapura) Assembly seats, Singh said, “The party karyakarthas have already started ground work and are confident of a comfortable win.’’ Asked about the massive loss in Maski, where the party lost by about 30,000 votes, he said, “That was because of anti-incumbency, and also because the candidate who was in the BJP had switched over and lost narrowly in the previous election.’’ He countered it by saying, “In contrast we won by a huge margin in Basavakalyan.’’

On the preparation for the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls, he said, “We are concentrating on the party structure and are strengthening the mandal committees and morchas.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Singh Karnataka elections BJP
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp