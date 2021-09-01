STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministers should not skip session, says Kageri

In a letter to the CM and the Law Minister, Kageri pointed out that many ministers take time off to visit their constituencies even while the session is on.

Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the legislature session, which starts on September 13, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri has asked Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J C Madhuswamy to direct all cabinet ministers to attend the proceedings.

In a letter to the CM and the Law Minister, Kageri pointed out that many ministers take time off to visit their constituencies even while the session is on. Some ministers have already written letters seeking permission to attend some events when the House will be in session. Legislators may ask questions related to the ministers’ departments and it is important for them to be present and give replies, Kageri stated. 

Noting that it is not a good practice to skip sessions, especially when questions related to particular departments are raised, Kageri said that it will deprive members the chance to get answers directly from the ministers concerned. Hence, the CM and Law minister should direct all the ministers to attend the session on all days, he stated.

The Speaker has also written to all the ministers urging them to attend the session all days and requested them not to seek permission to attend other events during session hours. He has also directed the Chief Secretary and other officials not to skip the House proceedings.

