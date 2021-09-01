STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

One more arrested from TN in Mysuru gang rape case

The special team investigating the gang rape of a college student at Chamundi Hills has arrested the sixth accused in the case, who had been absconding since the incident last week. 

Published: 01st September 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police patrol isolated spots in Mysuru on Tuesday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The special team investigating the gang rape of a college student at Chamundi Hills has arrested the sixth accused in the case, who had been absconding since the incident last week. 

Based on information from the five arrested accused, including a juvenile, the sixth accused was picked up from a village near Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, the police had taken four of the accused to the crime scene, and they are expected to take the sixth accused there after the court grants them custody. 

The police learnt about the involvement of one more person during interrogation of the other accused and they are now gathering more information about him. 

Meanwhile, sources said that the police, who are questioning the accused at an undisclosed location, are digging up their crime records. It is said that the gang, comprising labourers, a driver and a carpenter, frequently visited Mysuru to deliver farm produce and other goods to the APMC yard, and commit robbery, dacoity and other petty crimes. They had also allegedly sexually harassed several women.

Prime accused in jewellery store case held 
The Mysuru city police have also arrested two more men, including the mastermind, in the dacoity and shooting case at a jewellery store in the city last week. With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to eight. The two were caught with the help of the Bhayander Vasai Virar police from Achole in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The main accused is a business rival from Mahadevapura who had hired contract killers from various states to rob the jewellery shop. Meanwhile, one of the accused who was nabbed in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has been brought to the city.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru gangrape
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp