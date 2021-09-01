One more arrested from TN in Mysuru gang rape case

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The special team investigating the gang rape of a college student at Chamundi Hills has arrested the sixth accused in the case, who had been absconding since the incident last week.

Based on information from the five arrested accused, including a juvenile, the sixth accused was picked up from a village near Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, the police had taken four of the accused to the crime scene, and they are expected to take the sixth accused there after the court grants them custody.

The police learnt about the involvement of one more person during interrogation of the other accused and they are now gathering more information about him.

Meanwhile, sources said that the police, who are questioning the accused at an undisclosed location, are digging up their crime records. It is said that the gang, comprising labourers, a driver and a carpenter, frequently visited Mysuru to deliver farm produce and other goods to the APMC yard, and commit robbery, dacoity and other petty crimes. They had also allegedly sexually harassed several women.

Prime accused in jewellery store case held

The Mysuru city police have also arrested two more men, including the mastermind, in the dacoity and shooting case at a jewellery store in the city last week. With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to eight. The two were caught with the help of the Bhayander Vasai Virar police from Achole in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The main accused is a business rival from Mahadevapura who had hired contract killers from various states to rob the jewellery shop. Meanwhile, one of the accused who was nabbed in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has been brought to the city.

