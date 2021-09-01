STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Phone-tapping case: Senior cop petitions special court to junk CBI report

The government had referred the investigation to the CBI, which had raided several places, including the residence and office of Alok Kumar.

Published: 01st September 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Bhaskar Rao has filed a protest petition before the Special CBI Court to reject the final report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with an illegal phone-tapping case and to order for further investigation.

The case is related to the alleged illegal telephonic interception in which, the former Additional Commissioner of Police - Bengaluru City, Alok Kumar, who is currently ADGP (KSRP), was in the dock, following allegations that he had misused his official powers and instructed his subordinates to intercept phones of some politicians and bureaucrats. The case was exposed after a TV channel aired conversations of Rao -- who had just taken over as the new chief of Bengaluru City Police -- with a person believed to be a political tout.

The government had referred the investigation to the CBI, which had raided several places, including the residence and office of Alok Kumar. On June 30, the CBI had filed a ‘B’ Report (closure report) to the court to drop the proceedings.

On Tuesday, Rao moved a protest petition before the court as a victim. “At least two suspects are clearly referenced and frequently adverted to in the investigation and the same are Alok Kumar and Kushala (a journalist). The CBI probe itself clearly prima facie bears out that they have violated Sec. 72 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Yet, they are not named even as suspects, though no special privileges or exemptions are afforded by the legislation either to the police officer or a journalist to collect, access, or utilise illegally intercepted information,” Rao stated in his petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
phone-tapping case
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp