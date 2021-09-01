Postal Department releases special postal cover on Appe Midi

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The postal department has given national-level importance and fame to Appe Midi, one of the rare varieties of mango found in the Malnad region and used for pickles, by releasing a special postal cover at Press Trust here on Tuesday. The Postmaster General, South Karnataka DSVR Murthy released the poster.

Murthy told reporters that Appe Midi, popularly known as king of mangoes, is very famous in Malnad region and has gained popularity with the release of postal cover. With this, the regional crop has gained popularity at national and international level. It will help the farmers greatly. It is a GI (Geographical Indication) tag of the Malnad region, he said.

Ganesh Kakal of Kakal Industries said that Appe midi is a crop of Sagar and surrounding places in the Malnad region. “As an industrialist, I always wanted to introduce Appe Midi since a long time and the continuous efforts led the postal department to release the postal cover of the Appe Midi crop which will showcase the unique feature of the Malnad region,” he said.

The postmaster of Bhadravathi MPM post office, Preeti N S said that Appe Midi is the cultural ambassador of Malnad and is a very special crop. There are a variety of breeds in Appe midi and it is a profitable crop. The taste, size, shape and smell of the crop are unique and interesting, she added. The Superintendent of Shivamogga postal division G Harish opined that the release of special postal cover will help in saving a variety of its breeds.