Basavaraj Bommai to be BJP's CM face for 2023 Karnataka elections, announces Amit Shah

Shah said former CM BS Yediyurappa put Karnataka on the fast track towards development, adding that the incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai has taken it forward

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:54 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The BJP has sounded the bugle for the 2023 elections to the state assembly by putting forward Basavaraj Bommai as its CM candidate.

This was announced by none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting to inaugurate various projects in the city on Thursday.

Shah who inaugurated the police public school, Gandhi Bhavan, police quarters and central library of GM educational institutions said, "With Basavaraj Bommai as the CM face, the BJP will win a clear mandate and give good governance."

Bommai's acumen in administration and experience as a politician and the measures he has started implementing have boosted the image of the BJP in Karnataka, said Shah.

Shedding of VVIP culture, stopping the guard of honour, bringing transparency in administration, gifting of books are some issues which have made Bommai a people-friendly CM, he said.

Praise for Yediyurappa

Shah said former CM BS Yediyurappa put Karnataka on the fast track towards development, adding that the incumbent CM Bommai has taken it forward, which clearly shows the BJP's pro-development agenda.

It was Yediyurappa's own decision to step aside and make way for a new person to take charge and  Bommai ably shouldered the responsibility and the government is functioning smoothly, he said.

With the BJP announcing its CM candidate, the focus now shifts to the Congress where multiple aspirants including Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and others are jockeying for the top post.

