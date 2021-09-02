Bullock cart races get Karnataka HC nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday gave its nod to the State Government to accord permission for holding bullock cart races, a tradition in the state. This was in view of the amendment brought to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by Karnataka, and subject to conditions imposed by the Supreme Court to ensure no cruelty to animals.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while disposing of a PIL filed by the People for Animals, Mysuru. The plea questioned the permission granted by the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya to hold bullock cart races. The court noted that the Act was amended by the Karnataka Government to permit holding bullock cart races as a traditional sport involving bulls. The Constitutional validity of the provisions of the Act was not challenged in the petition.

The Supreme Court, while dealing with the Jallikattu issue, had laid down certain conditions to be imposed while granting permission for racing. Those conditions are required to be enforced in Karnataka too. “Therefore, this court is of the opinion that Karnataka can give permission to hold races, subject to adherence to the terms and conditions laid down by the Supreme Court,” it added.

The State Government contended that the Act was amended, as per which the race was permitted, and the same does not amount to offence. It is a tradition which has existed in the state and all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the animals are not subjected to cruelty. The permission granted for the race was also withdrawn by the Mandya DC.

In counter, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the race took place despite the permission, granted on March 7, 2021, being withdrawn in view of the pandemic. He also produced photographs showing how the bullocks were beaten, while pleading for action against the race organisers and also against the authorities for granting permission in violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to issue directions to the authorities not to grant permission, and to the Animal Welfare Board to monitor races across Karnataka.