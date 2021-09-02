STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid orphaned 115 kids in Karnataka, 113 eligible for Bala Seva scheme

Rs 3,500 per month will be given to child’s guardian, besides educational support
 

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID orphans

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children have been the worst-hit victims of Covid-19, with some losing their parents to the devastating pandemic. According to State government statistics, 115 children have been orphaned due to Covid between March 1, 2020 and August this year. 

Barring two children, who have been placed in government-run Child Care Institutions (CCIs), the others have been handed over to their extended families by the district Child Welfare Committees (CWCs). Of the 115 children, 113 were found eligible for the Bala Seva Scheme, which was announced by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in May this year, for children orphaned due to Covid. 

“The disbursement of financial assistance under the scheme has been initiated for 103 children, and for the remaining 10 children, the process is under way,” said informed sources. According to official statistics, Bengaluru Urban and Chikkaballapur districts have the highest number (12) of such children in the State, followed by seven in Kolar; six each in Bidar, Yadgir and Hassan; five each in Bagalkot, Tumakaru, Shivamogga, Gadag and Dakshina Kannada; four each in Dharwad, Kodagu, Mysuru and Ramanagara; two each in Vijayapura, Davanagere and Chitradurga; three each in Mandya, Belagavi and Ballari, and one each in Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur.

 The Bala Seva scheme is based on suggestions of the Union Government, and includes monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for the children’s guardians, along with financial and logistical support for their education. 

Last week, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had informed the Supreme Court that 1,01,032 children have lost one or both parents to the pandemic between April 1, 2020, and August 23, 2021. Among them, 8,161 are orphans, 396 are abandoned and 92,475 have lost one parent, the NCPCR stated. 

The apex court has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure that the education of children, who have lost either or both parents to Covid in private schools, is not disrupted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid orphan Karnataka COVID 19 Bala Seva scheme
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp