Karnataka achieved 12.04 lakh inoculations on single day: Minister K Sudhakar

Of the record doses on a single day, 1,85,488 doses were administered in the Bengaluru municipal limits, followed by Belagavi with 99,973 doses, the minister said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday administered a record 12.04 lakh vaccines and topped the entire country in single-day vaccination during the maiden statewide 'Lasika Mela' (Vaccination Fair), state Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said 10 lakh doses was the target set on Wednesday.

"However, thanks to the voluntary participation by citizens and effective work of all the staff of Health Department, we could administer 12,04,402 doses," Sudhakar said.

Of the record doses on a single day, 1,85,488 doses were administered in the Bengaluru municipal limits, followed by Belagavi with 99,973 doses, the minister said.

He added that Kodagu, Gadag, Chamarajanagar and Yadagiri administered less than 20,000 doses while 50,000, 44,000, 72,000 and 51,000 doses were administered in Chikkaballapura, Chikmagaluru, Madya and Mysuru respectively which lead to high coverage.

"We have now set a target of administering 5 Lakh doses everyday and 1.

12 crore doses have been administered in August," explained the minister.

Speaking to reporters after participating in Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's video conference with all state health ministers to review the progress in the fight against Tuberculosis, Sudhakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out a roadmap to make India TB free by 2025.

"Karnataka is the first state to launch a campaign to find active TB cases in more than 29 Lakh people, who have recovered from Covid-19 and their family members.

So far about seven lakh people have been screened and 157 active TB cases have been reported," Sudhakar said.

According to him, Mandaviya has suggested that Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILA) cases must be evaluated for COVID-19 and everyone must continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

The Union Minister has also appreciated Karnataka's progress in vaccination drive and Vaccination Utsav, the minister said.

