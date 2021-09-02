Man posing as loco pilot arrested at Bangarpet railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a fortnight after two youngsters were caught in Erode, driving trains posing as loco pilot, a 35-year-old man, who claimed to be an assistant loco pilot (ALP) on board the Kakinada Express, was arrested at Bangarpet railway station on Tuesday. Both the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force have filed cases against him.

The impersonator, Lakshminarayana BS, was nabbed after inputs given by the loco pilot about the suspicious behaviour of the ALP on board the Kakinada Express.

“He claimed to be from the South Central Railway. His parents, who are based in Bengaluru, were summoned to the station to give his true identity,” a release said.

The ALP, however, did not handle the locomotive. When questioned by an RPF team, “He was unable to establish his credentials properly and displayed suspicious behaviour. The RPF team conducted further inquiry and recovered a fake identity card, and some other documents such as fake duty card pass, and a fake name badge,” the release s aid. He was arrested by RPF Bengaluru Division and a case registered in Bangarpet Post under Section 153 of Railway Act 189.