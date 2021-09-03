Audi crash: Postmortem, FSL reports expected Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Adugodi traffic police, who are probing the recent Audi Q3 SUV crash, await the blood samples report from the government hospital, investigators are strongly suspecting the accident as a case of drunk driving. The postmortem findings, along with an FSL report, are expected on Friday.

Meanwhile, new theories have emerged in the case that those who were seated in the front seats were wearing seat belts, which were cut loose by those who rushed in to help the victims after the crash. Earlier, it was thought that no one in the car was wearing any seat belt, due to which the airbags failed to deploy on impact.

Speaking to TNIE, an investigation officer said, “We recorded the statements of the complainant and the residents who witnessed the mishap, and were told that a couple of the victims were noticed wearing seatbelts, by some people who rushed in to the help them. They used a tool to cut the seatbelts free. We also collected samples of the cut seatbelts and sent them to the FSL and RTO to seek their opinion.

So far, we have not received a postmortem report or blood samples report from the hospital. It is too early to comment on the investigation, since we are gathering technical details from different departments involved in the probe.”

A medical officer from St John’s Hospital said, “The postmortem reports are to be handed over to the investigation officer soon and toxicology reports are pending from the Government Forensic Science Lab in Madivala.”

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered.