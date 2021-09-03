STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP puts Bommai in charge, keeps BSY in good humour

Party readying strategy for 2023 poll, Arun Singh meets public figures
 

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:10 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai prays at the Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi on Thursday | express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has got its Karnataka strategy worked out: Go with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as future leader of the state, while keeping former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in good humour.

This was evident in Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh’s statement that the party will go to polls in 2023 under the leadership of CM Bommai. Home Minister Amit Shah too made it a point to cement Bommai’s place in the scheme of things.

The Karnataka BJP had fought elections for two decades under the leadership of Yediyurappa, winning 110 seats in 2008 and 105 seats in 2018. It missed the majority mark by a whisker in 2008. Now, if Singh’s statement is any indication, the party is looking to reap Yediyurappa’s goodwill among the masses, and the improve the image of the party through the work of the Bommai Government.

“Obviously, it’s under the leadership of Bommai that we will go to polls, and form the government by winning at least 120 seats. It’s a double engine propelling Karnataka’s development, and we will popularise the schemes of Bommai government and Centre,’’ Singh told TNIE after taking part in Bengaluru North, South and Centre districts office-bearers’ meeting.

Singh had been to Old Mysuru region, where he held similar meetings and met influential public figures such as Yaduveer Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, and Suttur Mutt head Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami.

The Karnataka in-charge gave a pep talk to Bengaluru office-bearers -- presidents, vice-presidents, treasurers and heads of different wings, especially social media -- and said the party will fight even the ZP/TP polls robustly. He claimed the party would win the maximum number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where the “JDS is a sinking boat”.

The Congress may not take advantage of the situation, making it easier for the BJP. Old Mysuru region is a traditional JDS bastion, where the Vokkaliga community wields influence. Singh reportedly got a sense of this during his trip, and wants to keep Yediyurappa happy. Even on the eve of Yediyurappa’s resignation, Singh had stated that he had been delivering the goods for years, and this strategy may prevail until the 2023 polls.

