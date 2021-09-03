STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress Legislature Party meet to discuss Legislature session strategy

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:52 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru on September 7 ahead of the 10-day Legislature session that will begin on September 13.

While KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are leaving no stone unturned to point out the lapses of the Union and State governments, the party is gearing up to raise several issues related to the state, including its financial status and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, during the session, and is likely to discuss these issues during the CLP meeting. 

“The State Government has failed to tackle floods and address the woes of farmers. Both the governments have made several announcements, but have failed to implement them. The last session was held in March 2021... there are many issues that need to be raised. We will discuss all this in the CLP meeting and decide on how to take it forward in the session,” KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre told The New Indian Express.

“We have an internal assessment report on health. We all know how badly the government managed the Covid-19 second wave. We have prepared a report in consultation with experts on the funds utilised and the lapses on part of the government. We will submit this report to the Speaker. We will discuss it in the CLP meeting,’’ another working president Ramalinga Reddy added.

