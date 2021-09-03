STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug peddler absconding for eight years arrested

The West Division police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and history-sheeter who had managed to evade arrest for the last eight years.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The West Division police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and history-sheeter who had managed to evade arrest for the last eight years. Hameed (35), a resident of Ullal Upanagar and a rowdy sheeter of Jnanabharathi police station, has been arrested. The police have also arrested his brother Sadiq (24).

Police said Hameed was a major drug dealer in the Ullal area and had built a strong network of small-time peddlers. He used to bring ganja and sell it in the area. He evaded arrest for eight years. “There were 15 cases against him, including several NDPS Act cases and attempts to murder.

Following a tipoff that he was in Ullal, a police team led by ACP Krishna Kumar arrested him along with his brother. Ganja was also seized from the accused,” the police said, adding that Hameed was an associate of notorious rowdy Ullal Karthik.

