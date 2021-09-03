STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Goa concerned about Mahadayi, against diversion of water: CM Pramod Sawant

As a result of excessive testing, we were able to hospitalise most of the symptomatic patients and put asymptomatic ones under home isolation.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (centre) visits Khau Katta, a complex of eateries in Belagavi city on Thursday | express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the Karnataka government is leaving no stone unturned to get all the clearances from the Union Government  to implement the Mahadayi project by getting the Mahadayi river water diverted from Goa, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said that his government is extremely concerned about the project.

In an exclusive talk with TNIE on Thursday, Sawant said he would not like to elaborate much on the Mahadayi project and said since a case pertaining to it was pending before the court, commenting anything on it would be sub-judice.

Even as the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) allotted its share of water to Karnataka under the Mahadayi project in August 2018, the Goa government is against the diversion of Mahadayi waters, which it contends is the lifeline of Goa.

However, sources said Karnataka government would be able to go ahead with the Mahadayi project once the Centre grants environment and wildlife clearances to the state to implement the Kalsa-Banduri project, a part of the Mahadayi project at Kankumbi, located along the Karnataka-Goa border.

Covid fight
Speaking on Goa government’s initiatives that helped in drastically bringing down Covid-19 cases, Sawant said, “The Goa government took up excessive testing of people across the state in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 second wave. As a result of excessive testing, we were able to hospitalise most of the symptomatic patients and put asymptomatic ones under home isolation.

On his way to Saudatti Yellamma temple via Belagavi,  Sawant visited ‘Khau Katta’,  a complex of eateries. Impressed by the concept of ‘Khau Katta’, he said his government would also plan to have one such eating point in Goa soon.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadayi Karnataka Goa water sharing Mahadayi project Pramod Sawant
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp