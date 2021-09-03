STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka gets first college to be modelled around NEP-2020

Lecturer posts are not yet created for the college, and temporary appointments will be made using the sanctioned posts for postgraduate department at the university

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 'Multidisciplinary Constituent College for Women' is the first college in Karnataka to be modelled around the National Educational Policy-2020.

The college, located in Malleshwaram 4th Corss, will be managed by the Bengaluru City University, which also marks the launch of its first constituent college with this institute.

The four floored college building built on more than three acres of land having a primary, high school and PU college, given by the state government to BCU.

BCU Vice-Chancellor Lingaraju Gandhi said this institute, besides being completely run as per the new policy, would cater to the 2500 girl students who study in second PUC on the premises and come from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds.

NEP 2020: India's Education Policy Vaccine

The college will enrol 60 students per subject, and students can choose subjects of their choice eventually for a major and minor. At present, they can enrol for a BA or BSc or BCom, etc.

College faculty would help students decide on an optimal combination too, Gandhi said.

The college also offers 11 global languages, and bachelors in visual ars with subjects such as animation, graphic designing and sports designing.

Students will be given a choice to choose across disciplines, Gandhi said. Two subjects -- major and minor will be from one discipline, and the optionals can be from any other.

As for now, lecturers posts are not created in the college, therefore, Bengaluru Central University will employ temporary faculty against the sanctioned posts for its postgraduate courses.

BCU's internal resources will be used to manage the college, and the government has been requested for funds for infrastructure and staff.

