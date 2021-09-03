STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taxing people dry: Congress protests fuel, LPG rates carrying cylinders

Holding up empty cylinders, the Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest against fuel and LPG prices in Bengaluru.

Published: 03rd September 2021

National Youth Congress president BV Srinivas (second from right), Karnataka Youth Congress chief Raksha Ramaiah (right), and other party workers protest against rise in fuel and LPG cooking gas pric

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Holding up empty cylinders, the Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest against fuel and LPG prices in Bengaluru. The protest, near Anand Rao flyover, was led Indian Youth Congress President BV Srinivas, as part of the party’s nationwide agitation on hike in prices. 

Congress workers walked from the party office near Anand Rao flyover to Maurya Circle, where they held a 100-ft flag with the picture of a gas cylinder, and shouted slogans against the Union government. The Congress alleged that in the past seven years, prices of all essentials have increased, making life miserable for people, especially the middle class. The party will continue its protest till the government loses power, they said.

Srinivas said that on one side, the Union government brings in the Ujwala scheme, where they want to give cylinders for free, and on the other, they are constantly increasing LPG prices. “An LPG cylinder, which cost Rs 400 during Manmohan Singh’s period, has increased to Rs 900 in just seven years. Food prices have gone up, but the BJP has no concern for the poor,” he said, adding that they would ghearo BJP MPs and ministers in the coming days.

Karnataka Youth Congress President Raksha Ramaiah said BJP leaders do not listen to the poor. If prices do not come down in the next 15 days, the party plans to step up their agitation. Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the increase in prices of fuel, power and heavy taxes are a big burden on the middle-class and taxpayers.

