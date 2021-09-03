Will scrap National Education Policy if we come to power: Karnataka Congress

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Accusing the BJP government of pushing the NEP-2020 in a hurry, Congress on Friday said it will stop the implementation of this unscientific policy if voted to power. Congress said that the people are raising their voice against NEP, which was not drafted, debated or approved by experts and stakeholders.

The party alleged that the government is forcing NEP from this academic year with a hidden agenda and not in the interest of education. Former minister HC Mahadevappa said that four retired bureaucrats drafted NEP, while the previous Radhakrishnan Committee of 1968 and Kotaria Committee of 1986 framed policies after interacting with experts from the country and abroad.

They came out with a uniform education system with three years of degree and two years of post-graduation which was in the interest of the poor and women, he said.

Clarifying that Congress is not against enhancing the quality of education, he said they are only opposing NEP as it is against students from rural backgrounds and poor. When it is difficult to pursue studies in the present system, how can they afford to pay for a four-year degree course, he asked.

He slammed Mysuru MP Prathap Simha for taking credit for the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway project. "People of the state know the contribution of then chief minister Siddaramaiah in developing infrastructure," he added.